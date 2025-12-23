The 5 WHYY News stories you couldn’t stop reading in 2025

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It’s been a busy year for WHYY News, marked by major policy changes, cultural flashpoints, triumphs and tragedies that resonated far beyond the Philadelphia region — including an Eagles Super Bowl victory parade, a trash strike, massive SEPTA cuts, the longest government shutdown in U.S. history and a fiery Northeast Philadelphia plane crash.

Readers turned up in large numbers for stories that helped explain the impact on their world. These five were the most read and most engaged with from WHYY News this year.

7 killed in Northeast Philly plane crash

As commuters made their way home on the evening of Jan. 31, a small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia. WHYY News reporter Kenny Cooper went immediately to the scene.

Later that night, Mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed all six passengers on board the plane, as well as one person in a car, were killed in the fiery crash. At least 22 people on the ground were injured.

“I know that the good people of Northeast Philadelphia … saw fuselage, saw destruction, and saw things that no one should ever have to experience in their neighborhoods,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

A team of reporters continued to cover the story that night and on through its aftermath.

New laws in New Jersey

Changes are coming to the Garden State in 2026. On New Year’s Day, the statewide minimum wage will rise to $15.92 per hour, reported David Matthau.

Several other new laws will take effect next year, including toll hikes and changes to the way New Jersey supports its military veterans.

And if you’re looking for legal notices in a newspaper, you might need to look elsewhere starting in March.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new laws taking effect in New Jersey next year.