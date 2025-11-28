From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey residents will ring in the new year with new laws that take effect in January. Here’s a breakdown of some of the notable changes and what they mean for Garden State residents.

Minimum wage increases

Effective Jan. 1, 2026, the statewide minimum wage will increase for most employees by 43 cents to $15.92 per hour. The minimum wage for seasonal workers and employees of small businesses will go up by 70 cents to $15.23 per hour.

Employees who work on a farm for an hourly wage will see their minimum hourly wage increase to $14.20, up from $13.40. Long-term care facility direct care staff will see their minimum hourly wage rise by 43 cents, to $18.92.

The minimum cash wage rate for tipped workers will increase to $6.05 an hour from $5.62. If that amount plus an employee’s tips do not equal at least the state minimum wage, then the employer must pay the employee the difference.

“This increase will provide vital support to all Garden State workers by making the dream of a livable wage reality,” said Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.

Toll hikes

In mid-November, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority approved a 3% toll increase for the Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway that will go into effect Jan. 1.

Early next year tolls on bridges run by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission will be increasing to $2 for E-ZPass users and $5 for those passenger vehicles that don’t have E-ZPass.

The Commission is expected to announce an exact start date for the increase in mid-December.

Tolls on Port Authority of New York and New Jersey bridges and tunnels are expected to rise an additional 25 cents during the first week of January. The Authority will vote on the proposed increase on Dec. 18.