New laws will take effect in New Jersey in January 2026 – here’s what you need to know
Starting Jan. 1, the minimum wage will increase, and Garden State drivers will pay more on toll roads and bridges.
New Jersey residents will ring in the new year with new laws that take effect in January. Here’s a breakdown of some of the notable changes and what they mean for Garden State residents.
Minimum wage increases
Effective Jan. 1, 2026, the statewide minimum wage will increase for most employees by 43 cents to $15.92 per hour. The minimum wage for seasonal workers and employees of small businesses will go up by 70 cents to $15.23 per hour.
Employees who work on a farm for an hourly wage will see their minimum hourly wage increase to $14.20, up from $13.40. Long-term care facility direct care staff will see their minimum hourly wage rise by 43 cents, to $18.92.
The minimum cash wage rate for tipped workers will increase to $6.05 an hour from $5.62. If that amount plus an employee’s tips do not equal at least the state minimum wage, then the employer must pay the employee the difference.
“This increase will provide vital support to all Garden State workers by making the dream of a livable wage reality,” said Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.
Toll hikes
In mid-November, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority approved a 3% toll increase for the Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway that will go into effect Jan. 1.
Early next year tolls on bridges run by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission will be increasing to $2 for E-ZPass users and $5 for those passenger vehicles that don’t have E-ZPass.
The Commission is expected to announce an exact start date for the increase in mid-December.
Tolls on Port Authority of New York and New Jersey bridges and tunnels are expected to rise an additional 25 cents during the first week of January. The Authority will vote on the proposed increase on Dec. 18.
Support for NJ veterans
In mid-January the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will officially become the Department of Veterans Affairs. It will focus exclusively on veteran-related matters, including assistance with benefits, health care, housing and mental health services.
Right now, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs manages military operations and veterans’ services.
When Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to make the change on Sept. 11, he said “By establishing a department solely dedicated to the needs of Veterans, we will continue to ensure they have a seat at the table and direct access to the support and resources they deserve. Our Veterans and their families deserve nothing less.”
Legal notice change
Starting in March 2026, New Jerseyans probably won’t be able to find legal notices in printed newspapers anymore.
A law signed by Gov. Murphy last summer will require public entities to publish legal notices, including municipal meetings and foreclosures on their official websites.
Those entities must provide a prominent, no-fee link to a centralized state webpage that will contain all public notices, and they are also required to maintain an online archive.
Calls to change the system accelerated after New Jersey’s largest newspaper, the Star-Ledger, announced it would stop offering a printed version last February.
The requirement is intended to give the public increased accessibility to legal notices, with a growing number of newspapers ceasing printing services.
