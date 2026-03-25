Pennsylvania House advances bill to increase minimum wage to $15 by 2029

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The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation to raise the state’s minimum wage, which has not increased in more than 15 years.

The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Jason Dawkins, D-Philadelphia, would gradually boost the statewide minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $11 in 2027, $13 in 2028, and reach $15 the following year, with automatic cost-of-living adjustments thereafter.

“It’s been my mission to provide a living wage for all working Pennsylvanians,” Dawkins said in a statement following the vote. “If you work hard, you shouldn’t have to worry about your next meal or having a roof over your head.”

Four Republicans joined Democrats to advance the bill: Rep. Joe Emrick of Northampton, Rep. Natalie Mihalek of Allegheny, and Reps. Joe Hogan and Kathleen Tomlinson of Bucks.

However, the bill faces a bigger challenge in the state Senate, where Republicans make up the majority. Democrats previously failed in their efforts to pass similar legislation in 2023, 2024 and again last year.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has called for a minimum wage increase every year since his election in 2022 and applauded the House’s move on social media Wednesday.