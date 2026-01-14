The governor reviewed the key economic achievements of his administration, including passing legislation that nearly doubled the minimum wage over the past eight years, increasing property tax relief through the ANCHOR program and fully funding the state’s pension system for five years in a row. He also touted the state’s increased funding for K-12 schools, mass transit and women’s health care, as well as securing nine consecutive credit rating upgrades for the Garden State.

Murphy also noted that New Jersey now has a rainy-day surplus fund of close to $7 billion, more than 15 times higher than when he first became governor eight years ago.

He said the state’s new millionaire’s tax was a success, because “we have more millionaires today in New Jersey than ever before.”

Murphy also noted that, under his leadership, New Jersey’s prison population has dropped to its lowest levels in decades, while homicides and shootings have also dropped to record-low levels.

He said these benchmarks were achieved because his administration upheld what he described as “Jersey values,” focused on the needs of working people, and governed “by the principle of ‘and, not or.’”

The governor also reviewed the challenges of COVID-19, a pandemic that claimed more than 35,000 lives in New Jersey. He said the state “followed the science,” and he expressed gratitude to the EMTs, nurses, doctors, police officers and firefighters, and everyone who worked to save lives during the crisis.

He also thanked former New Jersey Health Department Commissioner Judy Persichilli and retired New Jersey State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan.

Murphy then reviewed steps taken in the Garden State to “set the national standard for protecting the integrity of our democratic process.” He said this included expanding early in-person voting, restoring voting rights to more than 80,000 people on probation or parole, and establishing automatic voter registration.

He said when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, “we took action and codified the right to abortion. And in the years since then, at a time when extremist politicians have put a target on the backs of women, we have firmly established New Jersey as a safe haven for reproductive freedom.”

Murphy said he’s been committed to maintaining a balanced judiciary, “because it is the best way to restore public confidence in the rule of law.”

The governor said, at a time when President Donald Trump has tried to attack New Jersey communities and families, the state has fought back, successfully challenging the administration in court.

He said the fundamental rights of citizens are not up for debate. “To all of our immigrant families, allow me to say the following: I can only imagine how harrowing the past year has been. But rest assured: New Jersey is your home. We have always supported you. And we always will,” the governor said.

Murphy then thanked members of his staff and former Cabinet members and praised his former Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who died unexpectedly two-and-a-half years ago. He also saluted his wife.

“Let’s hear it for the fighting first lady, and the gal of my dreams, Tammy Snyder Murphy. When I was elected, I promised that Tam and I would be a team. And true to that promise, she has been the inspiration behind some of our greatest accomplishments,” he said.