Shortly after Democrat Mikie Sherrill defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey’s race for governor in November’s general election, Sherrill resigned from Congress. A dozen Democratic candidates and one Republican are now in the running to win her vacated 11th District seat, which includes parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties.

Ben Dworkin, the director of the Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship at Rowan University, said the special election is very important because it will set the tone for the midterm elections next fall, which will determine the balance of power.

“I think it’s critical for the Democratic party, in their pursuit of a congressional majority in the House of Representatives, to hold onto this seat,” he said.

According to New Jersey law, the vacancy must be filled by election, not appointment, so a special primary election will take place Feb. 5.

Micah Rasmussen, the director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, said that once the special primary election is completed a special election will take place April 16.

“The special election is just to fill out the remainder of Mikie Sherrill’s unexpired term,” he said. “Then the person who gets elected in the spring is going to have to turn around and get elected in the fall for their first term in their own right.”

Who’s running for the Democrats?

Democrats seeking the nomination are:

John Bartlett, an attorney and a Passaic County commissioner. In a statement on his campaign website, Bartlett said he decided to run because he is “ready for the fight against Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans,” referring to people who have aligned with the president’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Zachary Beecher, a venture capitalist. Beecher wrote on his campaign website that he is running because he’s a political outsider and “Donald Trump and a failed Congress are putting our people and our country at risk.”

J-L Cauvin, an attorney and a comedian. Cauvin said he decided to throw his hat into the ring and run for Congress because he’s disappointed in the current landscape in Washington, D.C. “What’s happening right now in Washington is far from funny,” he wrote on his campaign website.

Cammie Croft, a communications specialist and former staffer in President Barack Obama’s administration. Croft wrote on her campaign website that she is seeking the Democratic nomination because she believes “politics should be about helping people, not serving special interests.

Dean Dafis, an attorney and a Maplewood Township committeeman. Dafis wrote on his campaign website he’s running because he is dedicated to making the 11th District “a more affordable place to live for working class families.”

Brendan Gill, an Essex County commissioner. Gill said in a statement on his campaign website that he is seeking the nomination “to fight for working families, protect our democracy, and make sure everyone has a seat at the table.”

Jeff Grayzel, the president of a medical development company and deputy mayor of Morris Township. Grayzel wrote on his campaign website that he’s committed to “keeping taxes stable, controlling over-development, improving our infrastructure, and addressing our deteriorating environment.”

Tom Malinowski, a former U.S. representative from New Jersey’s 7th District. Malinowski wrote on his campaign website that he is running “to make sure NJ families keep more of what they earn by cutting costs, and to stand up to the Trump administration’s lawlessness and corruption.”

Analilia Mejia, director of New Jersey Working Families. Mejia said on her campaign website that she’s running for Congress because “New Jersey needs a real Democrat who won’t fold in the face of Trump or anyone else.”

Justin Strickland, an attorney and a Chatham Borough councilmember. “Listening to the people he represents and doing what’s right matters more than doing what’s safe within his political party,” Strickland wrote on his campaign website about his decision to run.

Tahesha Way, New Jersey’s lieutenant governor and secretary of state. Way said on her campaign website that she is running to “defend democracy and make New Jersey more affordable for working families.

Anna Lee Williams, a community advocate. Williams said on her campaign website that she is running for Congress to “represent people who have worked hard their entire lives, paid their taxes, and have shown up for their community at every turn.”