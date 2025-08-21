From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey homeowners and renters will soon be receiving Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, aka ANCHOR, property tax relief payments in their mailboxes and bank accounts.

Last year, the Garden State issued more than 2 million rebates totaling approximately $2.3 billion, and state officials expect a similar payout this year.

New Jersey Department of the Treasury officials confirmed that they began mailing out nearly 1 million auto-file letters to residents last week. The letter informs residents that they received an ANCHOR payment last year, and that their new ANCHOR applications have been automatically filed.

Marita R. Sciarrotta, director of the New Jersey Division of Taxation, is advising residents to make sure the information in the letter is accurate.

“If anything has changed, if they moved or got married or have been widowed, or perhaps they’ve changed their bank account, in that case they need to update the information,” she said. “If everything is accurate in the letter, no one has to do anything, they can simply wait for their payment.”

A major application change

Sciarrotta said that because of a change in the law this year, anyone who is 65 years old or older, or is collecting social security disability payments, must fill out a new application form called PAS-1 that combines ANCHOR, the Senior Freeze and the soon-to-be-implemented Stay NJ programs. She said the form must be completed even if someone is only applying for ANCHOR benefits.

“Please file the PAS-1, even though that form is a combination form for three programs, it is essential that those folks who are tenants who are over 65 to file the PAS-1,” Sciarrotta said.

New Jersey’s Senior Freeze program freezes property tax rates for older adults and those with disabilities. The Stay NJ program, scheduled to take effect in 2026, is designed to cut property taxes for those 65 and older, based on a formula that will factor in their current property tax rate and their income.

The deadline to complete the PAS-1 form is Oct. 31.