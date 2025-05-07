From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

With electricity prices poised to surge across New Jersey, state lawmakers have been looking for ways to try and control energy costs.

In February, after the state’s annual electricity auction, the Board of Public Utilities, or BPU, announced that Garden State residents would pay 17% to 20% more for electricity, depending on where they live, starting June 1.

On Monday, the Assembly Telecommunications and Utilities Committee approved an eight-bill package focused on energy affordability.

“What we are hearing loud and clear from our constituents is that they can’t afford to pay more for electricity. We are working to lower costs now and to ensure that in the years ahead, residents can count on a fair deal,” Committee Chairman Wayne DeAngelo, D-Mercer, said. “We’re trying to put together what actions we can do, and get our federal representatives engaged, because this isn’t positive, we’ve got another auction coming up in July.”

What do the measures call for?

One bill calls for the BPU to establish a beneficial building electrification program and requires electric public utilities to prepare and implement beneficial building electrification plans, such as changing from nonelectric to electric water heaters and space heaters.

Another measure would require the BPU to determine and consider the lowest reasonable return on equity before approving electric, gas and water public utility base rate cases.

The Public Utility Fair Profit Act requires public utilities to take certain actions regarding excess profits and directs fines for violations to fund utility assistance programs.

Another bill would require BPU members to have certain experience and complete certain training.

A separate measure would prohibit the BPU from approving electric public utility rate increases without conducting a full rate review.

Another bill calls for the BPU to study effects of data centers on electricity rates.

A separate measure directs the BPU to study the feasibility of deploying small modular reactors, a kind of small nuclear fission reactor, statewide.

Another bill requires the submission of an energy usage plan to the BPU for proposed artificial intelligence data centers, which use a lot of electricity, and requires all electricity for artificial intelligence data centers to be derived from new clean energy sources.

A joint resolution was also approved by the committee that directs the BPU to investigate the PJM Interconnection pricing model, and directs the state to promote affordable energy practices and to urge PJM to implement certain reforms.