New Jersey politicians, officials react to pending electric rate increase

The hike in electricity rates announced by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities last month sparked reactions from politicians and officials. The increase, which goes into effect June 1, is triggered by the state’s annual electricity auction for basic generation service.

The board said because of the auction’s outcome, electric bills for most customers serviced by the state’s four large companies will jump on an average by $20.

State Senate Minority Leader Anthony Bucco blamed Gov. Phil Murphy’s energy policy for the impending increase.

“All of these things place a huge demand on our electric supply,” he said. “When we can’t meet the demand, we have to buy on the grid, and when we have to buy on the grid, we are at the mercy of those selling us electricity.

Bucco, R-Morris, said that until officials and utility companies figure out how much energy can be produced in New Jersey, rates will continue to climb.

“Somebody’s got to go in there and figure out what the best mix is,” Bucco said. “Maybe you look at some nuclear as part of the portfolio … natural gas is a relatively clean burning fuel.”

The increase in electric bills is making affordability in the state even more elusive, AARP New Jersey State Director Chris Widelo said.

“We are hearing from our members around the state who are struggling with utility bills that are becoming more and more unaffordable,” he said. “More can and must be done to mitigate the financial strain caused by sky rocketing bills to protect the health and safety of all residents.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, New Jersey consumed 72.7 million megawatt hours of electricity, enough to power the state’s 3.5 million households twice over.

PJM Interconnection, the region’s electric grid manager, said in a statement to WHYY News that the rate increases are because of decreasing supply and increasing demand.

“New Jersey is already an intensive net importer of power, and will likely continue to be a net importer in the near future,” spokesman Jeffrey Shields said.