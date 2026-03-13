From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Investor-owned electric utilities’ profits made up, on average, 12.8% of a customer’s bill in a four-year span between 2021 and 2024 nationwide, and that rate is rising, according to a new report out this week by the nonprofit Energy and Policy Institute.

For 2025, that figure rose to an average of 14.6%. That means that for an average bill of $200, a customer paid more than $29 toward company profits.

In the Philadelphia region, some electric utilities’ customers pay above that average, including those served by PPL Electric, PSE&G and PECO.

Pennsylvania customers who have PPL as their provider pay some of the highest portions of their bill toward profits in the country: 20.5%. The utility is currently asking the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to increase customers rates. New Jersey customers who use PSE&G are not far behind with 18.3%, while PECO customers pay 17.4%.

PPL Electric customers, using $200 as an average bill, pay $41.06 a month toward company profits. For PSE&G, that figure is $36.52, while PECO customers pay $34.76.

How much of your electric bill goes to company profits?