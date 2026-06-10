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Speculation is swirling around how Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer’s administration plans to prop up the Port of Wilmington’s Edgemoor project, as officials continue to dodge questions about where additional state funding will come from.

The administration revealed last month that the Phase 1 costs of the Edgemoor container terminal construction had ballooned from $415 million to $669 million. The state agreed to pitch in an additional $110 million to help cover a $189 million shortfall.

The source of that $110 million is publicly unknown, and the lack of transparency is drawing criticism from current and former state lawmakers and open government advocates.

“I don’t know why this is such a state secret, but the public has a right to know,” said John Flaherty, spokesperson for the Delaware Coalition for Open Government. “There’s no justification for not sharing it.”

Some Delaware lawmakers said they’ve been told the administration will use unclaimed property revenue from the general fund. Others say the state could use surplus money socked away in savings and could find even more revenue when the budget forecasting council meets later this month.

More taxpayer dollars go to Edgemoor project despite initial promises

When the state struck a deal in 2018 with Emirati port operator GT USA Wilmington, a subsidiary of Gulftainer, Carney said that privatizing the port would allow the state to “get out of the business of subsidizing” it.

But since then, the state has kept pouring in taxpayer dollars to keep the port project afloat throughout Gulftainer’s troubled tenure and after its replacement by Massachusetts-based Enstructure in 2023. State officials and lawmakers argue the terminal will bring good jobs and drive economic development.

The latest example came with the new amended agreement recently announced between the Diamond State Port Corporation and Enstructure. Because the price of the Edgemoor project has increased to $669 million, the first phase will now require $325 million in state funding, $225 million from Enstructure and another $119 million in federal funding. To cover the budget deficit, the state agreed to put in an additional $110 million, Enstructure is kicking in another $75 million and the project will get another $69 million in federal funding.

‘It’s an outrage’

While meeting recently with reporters, Meyer refused to identify the origin of the state’s additional contribution to the Edgemoor project, saying only that it is a “one-time money source that we’ll discuss at the appropriate time.”

Meyer’s office did not respond to a request for comment seeking clarity on when that appropriate time will be.

Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez, who chairs the Diamond State Port Corporation board, has said a state funding source had been identified but declined to say what it was.

Also lacking clarity are the circumstances surrounding the sudden resignation of Mike Houghton from the Port Expansion Task Force just days after questioning Brian Devine, the interim director of the Diamond State Port Corporation, about where the funding would be coming from. The Diamond State Port corporation is a quasi-public entity that oversees the Port of Wilmington.

Former Republican state Sen. Greg Lavelle is critical of the Edgemoor project and the money the state has pumped into it. He said “it’s an outrage” that Devine was reluctant to be forthcoming about the source of the funding.

“They sit there in a public meeting and say we’ve identified $110 million to continue this fiasco, but we’re not going to tell you where it is, where we’re getting it from,” he said.

Houghton directed questions about his resignation to the email he sent the task force. He also said that as of May 29, he was no longer affiliated with Morris Nichols, the law firm that represents the port, an assertion the law firm denied to WHYY News.

Meyer fired Houghton in March from the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council, known as DEFAC, just days after WHYY News reported that he voiced concerns during that month’s meeting about corporate franchise data.