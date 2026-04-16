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Pennsylvania Democratic lawmakers are pushing a package of bills that aim to reduce energy rates as people struggle to pay their bills.

The price of electricity has soared because of supply costs and increased demand from sources like data centers. The effects are evident in states like Pennsylvania, where utility shutoffs increased by 21% last year, leaving ratepayers in the dark.

Though freezing temperatures have contributed to high utility bills, rate hikes have also been driven by a supply-demand imbalance, increased power demand from data centers and slow construction of new energy generation.

Pennsylvania Democratic state representatives on Wednesday announced legislation that aims to alleviate the strain on the grid, while also trying to protect ratepayers from predatory billing.

“[People are] focused on the utility bills they can’t pay. They’re focused on how high their grocery bill is, even when they don’t buy extra things for their kids,” said state Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler, D-Philadelphia.

“We are here today to make very, very clear that we can change things. That we have good, strong ideas about ways to help consumers, help people back home and help Pennsylvania families.”

Among the legislative proposals includes a bill that aims to protect ratepayers from rising costs because of the boom of artificial intelligence-focused data centers.

AI requires more power at a faster rate than typical internet activities, straining the power grid and leading to increased electricity rates for consumers. PJM Interconnection, which manages the region’s electrical grid, has pointed to the increase in data centers as a reason for increased demand leading to higher electricity bills.

The legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Robert Matzie, D-Beaver, would require the Pennsylvania Utility Commission to create regulations that ensure costs associated with data center development are not passed on to ratepayers.

“Our bill basically says, ‘If you’re gonna build a data center, we don’t want grandma’s bill to go up.’ Bottom line, plain and simple,” Matzie said.

The bill would require security deposits to avoid “stranded costs” related to investments in energy generation and infrastructure that hit nearby residents if a project doesn’t come to fruition.

Data center operators would also be required to contribute to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, which provides financial assistance to low-income households struggling to pay their energy bills.

The legislation, which passed in the state House last month, awaits a vote on the Senate floor.

In a statement, a spokesman for energy company PECO said it agrees data centers should pay their fair share of building and maintaining the grid, and that those costs should not be shifted onto customers.

“HB 1834 provides statutory support for consumer protections that PECO has put in place to protect our customers against stranded costs related to data centers,” spokesperson Greg Smore said in an email.

However, PECO would not support a separate rate class for data centers, because it would have “unintended negative cost impacts for our customers.”