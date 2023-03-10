Philadelphia Gas Works customers say the company should end a practice that attempts to normalize bills through fluctuating weather, as Philadelphia’s temperatures rise due to climate change.

“PGW is charging folks who can least afford it, through no fault of their own, the costs of experiencing warmer winters,” said Pamela Darville, a PGW customer and member of the activist group POWER, during a Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission hearing Thursday. “This is inherently unfair and unjust.”

The hearing was part of the PUC’s investigation into PGW’s Weather Normalization Adjustment, an obscure revenue smoothing tool that has cost customers millions of dollars in recent years. The adjustment grabbed headlines last June, when customers received startlingly high gas bills for a month when they’re usually low.

PGW is one of just two utilities in Pennsylvania that uses a WNA, which allows the company to charge customers extra between October and May when a month is warmer than expected based on past years, and less heat is required. PGW also credits customers when a month is colder than expected.

PGW uses a formula that incorporates a customer’s gas usage, actual temperatures that month, and 20 years of historic temperature data for a billing period, in heating degree days. The company defends the adjustment as a way to “help make customer heating bills more predictable and stable.”

High gas bills in May spark concern

But as winters warm due to climate change, PGW customers are penalized while the company benefits, customers and advocates told PUC Thursday.

“Gas utilities like PGW should bear the risk of planning for climate change — not customers struggling to pay for their energy bills,” said Morgan Byrne, who works for a solar energy nonprofit and received a surprisingly high gas bill last May for her one-bedroom Fairmount apartment.

Unseasonably warm days at the end of May 2022 caused the WNA charge on many customers’ bills to spike. PGW President and CEO Seth Shapiro said the formula “performed as designed,” but produced an unintended and “unfair” effect. The company reimbursed customers more than $12 million for the high bills.

The company then asked PUC for permission to modify its WNA by capping it at 25% of a customer’s total delivery charge. Pa.’s Office of Consumer Advocate objected to this, arguing PGW had not provided evidence of how it determined 25% was the right size for the cap.