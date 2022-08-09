Activists pressure gas commissioners to push PGW on climate action, transparency

Protesters gathered in Center City Philadelphia Monday to pressure city officials to push the city-owned gas utility to take swifter climate action.

The five-member Philadelphia Gas Commission will vote Tuesday on Philadelphia Gas Works’ (PGW) operating budget. Advocates hope the commissioners will require PGW to be more transparent and move faster toward a business model that’s not based on fossil fuels.

“We want PGW’s budget to show that the utility treats the climate crisis seriously as an immediate threat,” said Jordan Teicher, an organizer with Philly DSA (Democratic Socialists of America), which organized Monday’s rally. “We all know that we need to stop burning fossil fuels as soon as possible. Generally speaking, this is a business-as-usual budget. It’s not sufficient based on the threat that we’re facing.”

A coalition of 25 faith groups, community development corporations, and environmental organizations wrote an open letter to Commission members requesting “transparent, participatory planning” for PGW that will get the gas utility in line with climate realities.

This spring, members of the multi-issue advocacy group POWER Interfaith clashed with PGW after the utility tried to limit public input in its budgeting process — and advocates have criticized the utility for helping shape state legislation that would have blocked efforts to promote electrification on a local level. On Monday, a group of about two dozen advocates, led by Philly DSA, rallied at the Gas Commission’s office.

PGW’s operations are overseen by the Philadelphia Facilities Management Corporation (PFMC), but the Philadelphia Gas Commission approves the utility’s annual operating budget and makes recommendations to City Council around PGW’s annual capital budget. The Commission consists of two appointees of the Mayor, two appointees of City Council, and the City Controller.

PGW is the largest municipally owned gas utility in the country, and supplies city residents with gas for heating, cooking, and other household appliances. But its current business model — reliant on planet-warming fossil fuels — runs counter to the city’s goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Scientists say the world needs to rapidly cut carbon emissions in order to avoid some of the most disastrous impacts of climate change.