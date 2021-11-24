PGW emails show involvement in drafting bill that runs counter to climate goals

What the Senate bill would do

The city of Philadelphia opposes all preemption legislation, or efforts to limit its abilities to govern. City Council passed a resolution opposing SB 275 in April, and city officials made clear to PGW that it was not to lobby for the bill. But those efforts may have been too late. Even before the proposed legislation was introduced, strings of emails obtained by WHYY show gas industry lobbyists working with one another and Sen. Yaw’s office to craft the bill. And while UGI Corp. representatives took the lead, PGW vice president for government and regulatory affairs Greg Stunder was an active participant. This despite claims that the utility would be “neutral.”

The drafting of the bill took place in January and February 2021, and on several occasions, the emails show, Stunder suggests changes to the language that would strengthen the legislation, taking his cue from a Florida bill to expand the definition of “utility service” to include “electric, manufactured gas, liquefied petroleum gas, natural gas, hydrogen, fuel oil, a renewable source, or any other source from a utility service provider that is capable and authorized to provide utility service for the property of the individual or entity.”

The interfaith climate justice group POWER has been active in commenting on the PGW Diversification Study, working on figuring out how to transform the fossil fuel company in a way that would preserve both good union jobs and affordability.

“We need bold leadership from PGW to address the truth of this moment,” said POWER’s Julie Greenberg. “To create a transition that works for all, away from dirty fossil fuel, let’s sit together and create solutions because we cannot continue business as usual.”

Greenberg said the effects of climate change, namely extreme heat and flooding, will disproportionately impact overly burdened low-income communities.

POWER’s attorney, Devin McDougall of EarthJustice, said PGW’s involvement in the legislation flies in the face of PGW’s claims of neutrality on SB 275.

“These emails reflect efforts by PGW to expand SB 275’s preemptive scope and add teeth by expressly bringing in more types of energy services, drawing from similar bills supported by the American Gas Association in other jurisdictions,” said McDougall. “It should be of great public concern that PGW has been working to expand and strengthen SB 275 in a way that is not consistent with being a neutral observer.”

PGW would not agree to an interview with WHYY News and did not answer written questions submitted about the emails.

Instead, PGW sent a statement that acknowledged it “wholeheartedly” supports SB 275 as a way to protect the interests of its customers.

“We remain neutral on Senate Bill 275,” read the statement sent to WHYY. “However, the intent of Senate Bill 275; namely protecting our customers’ access to affordable energy — that is the cleanest, abundant option — is an intent we wholeheartedly support.”

The string of emails obtained by WHYY also includes PGW’s Greg Stunder cc’d on communications of support with Sen. Yaw’s aide Nick Troutman. In a Jan. 19 email sent by UGI lobbyist Alisa Harris to Troutman, Harris indicates unanimous support among the natural gas distribution companies. “I met with the other NGDCs (copied) on Friday and everyone is eager to move forward,” wrote Harris. “We spent a good deal of time discussing the benefits of a fuel neutral bill. That being the case we will develop a strategy that supports that approach.”

The email continues, suggesting that the bill be expanded beyond new construction. “We are ready to follow your lead. If you think it is appropriate, the NGDC would like to schedule a call with you to discuss how we can best support this effort. Like before, we are happy to make calls and solicit sponsors for the bill.”

PGW would not answer questions regarding whether Stunder at any time made it clear that the city-owned utility was not included in the effort indicated by Harris as unanimous.

Neither would PGW answer questions about whether anyone from the utility or its representatives made efforts to support or encourage others to support the bill, as referenced in the email.

In a statement this week, a spokesperson for the city of Philadelphia said the emails did not show “lobbying” on the part of PGW.

“The city remains opposed to the legislation, and the emails shared show that PGW made their neutrality known to those same stakeholders,” the statement reads.

Similarly, City Councilmember Derek Green, who chairs the Philadelphia Gas Commission, said the emails were typical of exchanges between members of industry trade groups.