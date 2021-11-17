Pa. moving forward with rule to limit ‘forever chemicals’ in water

On Tuesday, the Department of Environmental Protection presented a draft rule on PFAS standards for the state’s nearly 3,000 public water systems to EQB.

Under the proposal, PFOA would be limited to 14 parts per trillion and PFOS would be kept to 18 ppt. That’s much lower than the federal health recommendation of 70 ppt, but higher than the Delaware Riverkeeper’s petition for a PFOA limit between 1-6 ppt.

Lisa Daniels, director of the Bureau of Safe Drinking Water, said DEP expects the rule will cost water systems more than $121 million a year for treatment and monitoring.

But it projects costs will be offset by a 93 percent reduction in health risks linked to PFAS.

The federal infrastructure bill signed this week by President Joe Biden includes $1.8 billion that can be used to help clean up PFAS over the next five years.

The Environmental Protection Agency is working on its own PFAS standards, but Daniels said it will likely be years before they are in place.

“If the number is lower, then yes, we, like other states, would have to go through the process and amend our regulations to be at least as stringent as EPA,” she said.