Plastic permeates Pennsylvania’s waterways, according to a study released Wednesday by PennEnvironment’s Research & Policy Center. The environmental organization conducted a survey to study the presence of microplastics — pieces of plastic debris less than 5 millimeters long, often too tiny to be caught by water-filtration systems — in the state’s rivers, creeks, and streams.

Turns out, microplastics are everywhere.

Researchers took 315 samples from 53 bodies of water throughout the commonwealth over the course of 2020, including the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers in western Pennsylvania; the Susquehanna River and Conodoguinet Creek near Harrisburg; the Spring Creek, Cedar, and Slab Cabin runs in the State College area, and the Schuylkill and lower Delaware rivers and the Wissahickon, Neshaminy, Tookany, and Tohickon creeks around the Philadelphia region.

Then they tested them for microplastics. Specifically, four types of microplastics: fibers, which come primarily from synthetic clothing and textiles; fragments, which come from harder plastics — think milk jugs, shampoo bottles, etc.; film, which comes primarily from plastic bags and other flexible plastic packaging; and beads, which are mostly sourced from facial scrubs and other cosmetic products. At every single site sampled, they found plastic microfibers, with the majority of waterways also containing plastic microfragments and microfilm, and only a small percentage of sites harboring microbeads.

“Even in our most beautiful settings, microplastics show up,” State Rep. Tim Briggs, who helped collect samples for the survey, said Wednesday. “This isn’t just in suburbs, or the cities … it’s in every environment in the commonwealth.”

Specific data on the amounts and types of microplastic found in each waterway is available as well. But it should be read with caution, since the study tests for presence, not prevalence, said PennEnvironment conservation associate Faran Savitz. The study followed citizen science protocols developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and has been reviewed by area water experts. But because sampling locations were not fully standardized across sites, water volume differed slightly between samples, and samples were taken by a variety of volunteers at slightly different times, the results don’t necessarily indicate that certain waterways have higher concentrations of microplastics than others.