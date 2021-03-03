Philadelphia, suburban towns sue state over moratorium on plastic bag bans

Updated 12:35 p.m.

Saying state lawmakers acted in an “undemocratic” manner, the City of Philadelphia, in conjunction with Lower Merion Township and the Boroughs of West Chester and Narberth, have filed a lawsuit challenging the state legislature’s moratorium on municipal plastic bag bans. The suit cites both the Environmental Rights Amendment and the “single subject rule” of the Pennsylvania Constitution. The constitutional provision prevents lawmakers from passing bills containing more than one subject, except in the case of an appropriation bill. The state constitution also requires the title of a bill to reference its subject matter.

“In Philadelphia and across the commonwealth, local governments are increasingly concerned about the health and environmental effects of plastic bags,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. “Yet, once again, we face a state legislature that is focused more on tying the hands of cities and towns than on solving the actual problems facing Pennsylvania. We are finding local solutions to local problems, and this suit is important in declaring our right to do so on this and many other issues.”

Last summer, lawmakers extended a 2019 moratorium on plastic bag bans by inserting it into the fiscal code (HB1083) just hours before a full vote, with little debate and no public hearing.

The measure was tucked between parts of an amendment on how to spend state gambling proceeds. It prohibits municipalities from enacting any fees or restrictions on all single-use plastics such as bags, utensils or styrofoam containers. Lawmakers said they needed to study the impact of such bans.

In addition, the measure delayed implementation of any current plastic bag bans, such as those passed in Philadelphia, West Chester and Narberth, at least until July 1, 2021, or six months after Gov. Tom Wolf lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency. Under the current state of emergency, that would delay the implementation of the municipal bans at least until November of this year. In the case of Lower Merion, the lawsuit says it prevents the township from enacting a ban on single-use plastics. Despite the fact that the current moratorium would force the city to delay implementation until November, Philadelphia officials say they still plan to enact the bag ban July 1, followed by an education campaign, with enforcement beginning in October.

Lawmakers had tried and failed to pass a freestanding ban in previous years.