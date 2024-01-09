After Kenney pocket veto, future of single-use bag fee in Philly uncertain

But Kenney’s administration opposed the mandatory fee. Télyse Masaoay, then a representative of Kenney’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, argued during a committee hearing in early December that a 15-cent bag fee would harm low-income customers and mom-and-pop stores, according to Metro Philadelphia.

“Adding a 15-cent fee per bag may ultimately push Philadelphians to shop outside of the city limits to avoid this added cost or push businesses outside of the city,” Masaoay told the committee.

A fee was eliminated from the original bill before it was passed in 2019, after then-Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez framed the fee as a regressive tax that would hurt poor people living in food deserts.

But supporters of the fee disagree. Tynes said many customers who patronize supermarkets in marginalized neighborhoods are accustomed to purchasing or bringing their own bags, as some shops simply don’t provide them.

“Why put it on minority and marginalized communities?” Tynes said. “I think that’s just not looking at what the real burden is to those communities — [like] me having to sweep up those bags, slip on those bags, see them in trees.”

Councillmember Mark Squilla, who sponsored the original plastic bag ban and the amendment to require the fee, pointed to a city-funded study on the effectiveness of the ban in supermarkets one year in — which found plastic bag use plummeted while paper bag use increased.

“The fee [is] to reduce the total number of bags being distributed,” Squilla said.

The council member said he plans to re-introduce the bill this term.

“Hopefully we could get as many people on board as we had this time — and work with the new Administration and see what their take is on it first, so we could try to do it cohesively with the Administration and Council,” he said.

Of the 13 Council members who voted in favor of the bill last year, 11 remain on Council. If the votes come down the same way on a re-introduced version, the measure will pass.

Several new members of City Council have not yet decided whether they would support the bill were it reintroduced. District 5 Councilmember Jay Young would weigh the impact on constituents, and At-large Councilmember Nina Ahmad would seek data about the impacts of similar legislation in other places before taking a position on the bill, according to spokespeople.

At-large Councilmember Rue Landau would vote in favor of a bag fee.

“We need to support small businesses that are doing their part to uphold the City’s plastic bag ban, which is an important step toward creating a more sustainable Philadelphia,” she said in a statement provided by a spokesperson. “The addition of a nominal fee will help these businesses recoup some of the costs associated with shifting to non-plastic bags. It is important, however, that we look at implementing this policy through an equity lens, such as potentially including a limited exemption for SNAP shoppers or City initiatives to offer reusable bags and targeted outreach to low-income shoppers.”

While Mayor Cherelle Parker has made “Clean and Green” initiatives part of her early policy priorities, with an expansion of a business corridor cleaning program and a forthcoming “data-driven action plan” to reduce the generation of waste mentioned in her 100-day plan, it’s not yet clear whether she would sign a single-use bag fee bill.

Reached by phone Thursday, spokesperson Joe Grace said it’s too soon to say Parker’s stance on a single-use bag fee bill, as the legislation has not yet been re-introduced.