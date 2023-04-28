Aminata Sandra Calhoun, an environmental justice advocate who lives in West Philly’s Belmont neighborhood and leads cleanups for the Centennial Parkside CDC five days a week, says she’s seen the effect of the plastic bag ban.

“I definitely have seen a reduction in plastic bags in the trash and litter in the streets,” Calhoun said.

But Calhoun says there’s more progress to be made. She still sees some corner stores and small takeout restaurants giving out plastic bags, she said. Eventually, she’d like to see plastic packaging disappear entirely.

“We’re taking baby steps with addressing the [single-use] plastic bags,” Calhoun said. But “everything you can think of comes in plastic. So it’s not just the plastic bag, it’s a deep dive into the whole packaging system.”

The environmental impact of Philly’s plastic bag ban is not yet clear. Plastic bags contribute to litter in the city and can clog up recycling machinery. Paper bags are recyclable and degrade easier than plastic, but have been found to require more energy to manufacture. Banko-Ferran’s study did not analyze any of these factors.

“It really depends on what metric you want to use to measure the environmental impact,” Banko-Ferran said. “It would be great to do a larger environmental impact study in the future.”

The environmental advocacy group PennEnvironment, which helped to draft the original bag ban ordinance, released a statement about the study Thursday, calling the results “something that the public, businesses and elected officials alike should applaud.”

But the group wants the city to go further. Faran Savitz, zero waste advocate at PennEnvironment, called on City Council to establish a 15-cent fee on paper bags.

“It’s time for Philadelphia to leave our longstanding ‘throw away’ norm because there is no true ‘away’ for disposable bags,” Savitz said. “The vast majority of them just end up in a landfill or incinerator, or litter our environment. Nothing we use for a few minutes should be allowed to pollute our surroundings for hundreds of years to come.”