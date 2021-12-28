Philly will start enforcing plastic bag ban next year. Many stores aren’t ready

Some customers cling to plastic bags, others want paper

One business not yet in full compliance is Donna’s Convenience Store on Oregon Avenue in South Philly. But it’s not because management doesn’t believe in the ban. In fact, they see it as good for the environment.

“What we even suggest is this should be nationwide or whole statewide, not only citywide,” said Ronnie Sindhi, manager at Donna’s.

Sindhi encourages customers to buy a reusable plastic tote bag the store sells for $1.50. But he’ll give single-use plastic bags to customers — often longtime customers or ones from outside the city — who specifically ask for them.

“We got a regular customer — we’ve been doing service almost 10 years now in this store — they understand our side, but some of them, they want [plastic] bags. So we have to give them bags,” he said.

Sindhi is well aware of the April 1 deadline to comply with the ban in order to avoid penalties — and plans to be giving out paper bags by then. The store may end up charging customers a few cents for them, based on how much they cost to source.

“Let’s see how we getting it, yes,” Sindhi said. “But if we have, you know, regular customers, we will try to get them used to the reusable bags.”

Denise Dougherty of South Philly has mixed feelings about the ban. She brought an old plastic bag — so much for “single-use” — to shop on East Passyunk Avenue Thursday.

“I’ve had the horrible experience of having all my belongings, all my purchases all over the ground because of the paper bags from CVS,” she said. “Then I’ve had the experience where I didn’t bring bags and then had to pay so much extra for each bag after I went grocery shopping. So it was an extra $3 on my bill, which groceries are so high as it is.”

Still, Dougherty sees the reasoning behind the ban.

“I hate the idea that our planet is covered in plastic bags,” she said. “But at the same time, there has to be an alternative, maybe even the stores giving you the [paper] bags.”

Michael Mellon, a resident of Point Breeze, said his family started bringing their own reusable bags to stores before the plastic bag ban, and have not had a hard time adjusting. He carried a purchase out of Primal Supply Meats on East Passyunk in a paper bag Thursday.

“I would prefer paper over plastic,” he said. “I think the ban’s good.”