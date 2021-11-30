How a lawsuit against TerraCycle shows the limits of recycling trash in the U.S.

The Environmental Protection Agency recently released a national recycling strategy, to which Dell said, “1970 calls and wants its plan back. We’re not going to recycle our way out of all of this waste. We have to make less of it.”

What other solutions are there?

Packaging that is actually recyclable. Dell cited the work of one of the very same companies she sued, Nestle, for a good short-term solution. Nestle introduced easily recyclable paper packaging for one type of candy in the U.K. to replace plastic. She said that should be the case everywhere.

Recycling that works. Maurice Sampson, eastern Pennsylvania director for the environmental group Clean Water Action and the recycling program administrator for Philadelphia in the late 1980s, said, “Recycling works; plastic recycling does not work.”

He suggested going back to dual-stream recycling, in which people have to separate their materials to be recycled, rather than tossing all paper and cardboard and plastic and aluminum into the same bin. Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Hoboken, New Jersey, and some other U.S. cities recently started doing this.

Make manufacturing companies pay. Judith Enck, president of the Beyond Plastics project and a former regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, said one of the best ideas from the EPA’s new national recycling strategy came from the appendix — laws that make companies responsible for the cost of recycling their packaging, called “extended producer responsibility” laws.

Maine implemented such a law in August, and more states are considering them, including New York and Maryland.

Containers that can be cleaned and refilled. Tom Szaky, chief executive officer of TerraCycle, said “the only silver bullet is purchasing less things.”

Recycling is only a short-term fix, Szaky said; a longer-term solution would be something like Loop, another TerraCycle product. Loop is a system in which people pay a small deposit for reusable glass and metal containers that can be sent back for cleaning and refills instead of using disposable containers that become trash. It’s similar to the way people used to get milk delivered in reusable glass bottles.

There were trial programs for the refillable containers in stores in Japan and France, with plans to come to some U.S. grocery stores next year.

If that became the main way people got their food and drink and detergent and other household goods, Szaky said, there would be no need for recycling. But he added that change does not happen quickly – so in the meantime people should keep recycling and push for more recyclable products, before the ideal future when there is less waste to begin with.