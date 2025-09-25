This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

The city of Philadelphia is suing two companies, saying they fool consumers into believing their plastic bags are recyclable.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas claims Bimbo Bakeries, the company that owns Thomas’, Arnold and Sara Lee bread, and SC Johnson, the parent company of Ziploc, use the chasing arrows recycling symbol in reference to their Ziploc and bread bags, despite knowing these bags are rarely recycled. The lawsuit calls these symbols “misleading at best” and seeks to have the company fined for their use.

“People are trying to do the right thing,” said Philadelphia City Solicitor Renee Garcia. “They’re trying to make their community safer, cleaner and greener … but people are being deceived. People are being deceived on how to get rid of their product.”

The lawsuit is the first the city has filed under the new consumer protection ordinance that Mayor Cherelle Parker signed into law last year, Garcia said.

Film plastic, such as flexible plastic bread bags, plastic grocery bags or Ziploc bags, is not recycled in Philadelphia. Instead, it ends up littering city streets, being burned in incinerators or clogging landfills.

Film plastic gets caught in the machinery that sorts Philadelphia’s recyclables, slowing down the process and endangering employees. Bags must be removed from this process and disposed of alongside trash, officials said.

“It’s very unlikely to be able to be bailed and actually recycled, in the sense of going into another consumer product,” said William Shuey, a senior attorney in the city’s Law Department.