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Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice reached a tentative settlement in its antitrust lawsuit against entertainment company Live Nation, which owns ticket marketplace Ticketmaster. The agreement would alter how the music conglomerate negotiates ticketing deals, in a hopeful win for concertgoers.

The Justice Department has withdrawn its claims, but more than 30 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, say provisions in the deal are not enough to disentangle Live Nation’s monopoly and are rejecting the settlement. The company has its hands in ticketing, booking, promotion and venue operations across the globe.

So the case resumed Monday in a Manhattan federal courtroom, and lawyers with state attorneys general led questioning.

Separately, a report by tech advocacy group Chamber of Progress released the same day details the “troubling connections” between Live Nation and concert halls, claiming independent venues are too often forced to depend on the corporate behemoth.

Industry experts believe the settlement won’t do enough to bring down ticket costs or protect independent venues. And the judge presiding over the case criticized how the settlement came together, saying it was “entirely unacceptable” that he was left out of the loop until shortly before the agreement was announced.

Here’s what to know about the lawsuit, the settlement, the new report and Live Nation’s influence in Philadelphia.

What are the terms of the settlement?

The deal lets venues use multiple ticket vendors, rather than letting Ticketmaster set exclusive contracts. And under the deal, Live Nation agreed to let venues it owns or operates sell half of their tickets through competing platforms and to allow performers to use outside promoters. The company will also let other retailers like Stubhub, Vivid Seats and Eventbrite list tickets on Ticketmaster’s platforms.

The company also agreed to cap service fees at 15% at venues it owns, divest from 13 U.S. amphitheaters and pay a $280 million fine. Live Nation’s consent decree with the Justice Department, which enables oversight, will continue for eight years.

After the deal was announced, the attorneys general of Pennsylvania and New Jersey said they planned to continue with the original lawsuit.

“Pennsylvania joined this bipartisan coalition because free markets require real competition,” AG Dave Sunday said in a statement. “While the federal government has chosen to settle, Pennsylvania and our partner states are committed to continuing this case to hold Ticketmaster accountable and restore competition to the entertainment marketplace.”

New Jersey AG Jennifer Davenport said the settlement doesn’t adequately fix the harm Live Nation has done to the marketplace.

“We are willing and able to stand with other partner states to continue litigating this case without the federal government so that we can hold Live Nation accountable in court and secure appropriate relief in this case,” she said in a statement.

David Dahlquist, a DOJ lawyer, had told jurors that the company controls more than 85% of the ticketing marketplace for “major concert venues” — meaning a capacity of at least 8,500 people and 10 concerts a year. The closest competitor is AXS, which controls just under 10%. The company contended that Ticketmaster’s market share is 40%, due to difficulties partnering with stadiums and arenas.