Do concerts have to be so loud that you need earplugs?

Benjamin Schurr, bass guitarist for the band Song People, still remembers one house show he went to in Washington D.C.

“There was a punk house that I went to, and they were like, “I hope everybody brought earplugs,” and then managed to play this … just crushingly loud set of music.”

Schurr stuffed his ears with toilet paper but emerged with permanent hearing damage in his right ear.

There are a few reasons why concerts are so dangerously loud that audiologists, staff at music venues, and even musicians recommend concert-goers wear earplugs. First, the instruments and vocals on stage are competing, explained Sean Svadlenak, production manager at MilkBoy, an independent music venue in Philadelphia.

“It has to be louder than the next loudest thing,” he said. “And that applies even with no one in the room. So, if you want to hear every word or syllable your favorite singer is singing, that all has to be louder than the snare drum on stage; it has to be louder than the crash cymbal.”

Also, concertgoers just like loud music. Anna Reed, general manager at MilkBoy, said she is a fan of metal music, because “when it’s so loud, you can’t hear yourself think. And … instead of being like a hype-up kind of experience for me, it’s like a relaxing and calming experience.”

“If you’re worried about something, if you’re sad, it … just doesn’t let you think about it, because your ears are being totally flooded, and your brain is being totally flooded with just an overload of sound.”

In 2017, David Welch, a professor of audiology at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, looked into why people like loud music. He surveyed guests and employees at nightclubs, and concluded that people learn to associate loud music with fun, like how the Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov famously trained dogs to associate the sound of a bell with food.

“We tend to have loud sound during happy times, so people get used to that association. If every time you have a party … every time you meet your friends, every time you go out, there’s loud music playing, you start to … want the loud music in itself.”

He added that people get used to hearing loud music at clubs and concerts and come to expect it.