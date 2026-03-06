From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Reproductive medicine and fertility centers in New Jersey are now subject to new state regulations meant to create safety and quality oversight at facilities that store sensitive specimens often used for in vitro fertilization.

Laboratories that develop and store human embryos, eggs and other reproductive tissues are now required to get licensed by the state and accredited by national organizations that inspect and confirm the quality of these practices.

“The decision to pursue fertility treatment is deeply personal, and New Jerseyans deserve to know that the facilities storing their eggs and embryos meet rigorous standards,” Jeff Brown, former acting health commissioner, said in a statement when the new regulations were formally adopted in December.

Centers had to apply for licensure by Feb. 13 to be evaluated and cleared for clinical activities. The state Department of Health declined to provide the number of submitted and approved applications to date when requested by WHYY News.

The field of reproductive and fertility medicine has seen rapid growth and expansion in the last two decades. Nearly 96,000 babies nationally were born in 2023 as a result of IVF, representing about 2.6% of all births in the United States, according to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology.

As more prospective parents seek services, the number of centers and storage facilities has grown as well. Oversight has historically fallen on multiple federal agencies that regulate different parts of clinical activities. National professional organizations have also provided guidance and assistance in those efforts.