How Noise Affects Our Health
We explore what researchers are learning about the connections between noise, hearing loss, and our well-being.Listen 50:03
For a lot of us, noise is a constant factor — an inescapable soundtrack playing on loop in the background. Kids screaming, sirens blaring, the roar of traffic, the sounds of music, lawn mowers, construction, and so much more.
We ignore it when we can, or wear headphones to block out the racket. But all that noise can actually damage our hearing and, subsequently, our overall health. On this episode, we explore what researchers are learning about the connections between noise, hearing loss, and our well-being. We find out whether constant headphone listening could put our hearing at risk, and why live concerts are so loud, along with how to protect your ears. Also, why stigma remains around hearing aids, even though so many people need them.
ALSO HEARD:
- We talk with exposure scientist Rick Neitzel about the long-neglected topic of noise pollution and its effects on our health. He explains the physiological effects of noise, theories on how it causes harm, and some of the most common sources of damaging sound exposure.
- Meg Wallhagen — a geriatric nurse practitioner and hearing loss researcher — explains age-related hearing loss, and why there still remains a stigma against hearing aids.
Segments from this episode
