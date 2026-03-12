Philadelphia’s World Cafe Live files for bankruptcy
The University City concert venue owes millions of dollars in debt and is facing a possible shutdown and eviction.
World Cafe Live filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday.
The beleaguered University City music venue has been facing strong headwinds, including a possible shutdown by the city of Philadelphia for tax delinquency, an eviction threat from its landlord, the University of Pennsylvania, and a staff walkout last summer.
The Chapter 11 filing will allow the organization to continue presenting concerts and employing staff while it restructures its debts. A bankruptcy filing can delay enforcement of tax delinquency and eviction.
According to legal filings, World Cafe Live, which LiveConnections.org and Real Entertainment Philadelphia operate, has between 50 and 99 creditors, with debt amounts ranging from less than $10,000 to more than $500,000.
The largest creditors are the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation, with $581,146 owed; the Delaware Valley Regional Economic Development Fund, with $563,142 owed; and an India-based technology firm, Ambimat Electronics, with $442,176 owed.
The venue is also changing its name. On Thursday, WCL posted on social media, which has since been removed, that it is rebranding as World Stage. On its website, World Stage said the name change is meant to reflect Philadelphia’s musical legacy.
“For too long, the institutions meant to hold and celebrate that legacy carried names that did not reflect what they were or who they belonged to,” the organization said in the statement. “World Stage is the correction.”
World Cafe Live’s founder and former CEO, Hal Real, created a nonprofit arm of the organization and was central to a national effort to successfully lobby for the “Save Our Stages” act, which released $15 billion in federal funds to performance venues debilitated by the pandemic shutdowns. He retired last year.
According to WCL, its financial difficulties were already apparent during Real’s leadership.
