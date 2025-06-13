From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Wednesday evening, the show did not go on: right before a Jazz Jam performance at World Cafe Live, several workers of the two-decade-old music venue walked out to protest management, who later fired the workers in response. The night of the walkout, pianist Orrin Evans and his ensemble refused to perform in solidarity.

The next day, about a dozen people sustained a picket line in front of the music venue’s doors on Walnut Street.

The workers come from a range of departments, including administration, front of house and production, had a list of grievances, including executive incompetence and hostile treatment by leadership brought in by new CEO Joseph Callahan, who took over from WCL founder Hal Real earlier this year.

Workers allege wage disruption

Front-of-house manager Arely Pena said that payments to employees and artists have been disrupted, several longtime senior staff have left and a planned expansion of WCL’s live performances as digital streaming content has not been transparently explained.

“We want to get paid on time. We want to get paid accurately,” she said. “We have no idea what’s going on. We were told that there was a plan. Now, we’re getting told that the future is uncertain.”

“We want to be respected for the work that we have been doing for the last 20 years,” she said. “We want to keep our commitment to the local Philadelphia community, the artists, the guests that we serve.”

Pena said she and the workers are prepared to picket until the organization’s leadership agrees to a meeting.