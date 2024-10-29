From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Multiple venues across the Philadelphia area were packed last week for sold-out shows during another successful Philly Music Fest. The nonprofit music festival benefits local musicians and music education for kids.

“Not every music scene has their strength as their bands. I would argue New York and Los Angeles’ strength is not their bands. Their strength is the industry,” said festival co-founder Greg Seltzer during Sheer Mag’s headlining show at Johnny Brenda’s in Fishtown. “When I look at our community, that’s the center, the hub and spokes.”