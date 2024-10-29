Photo essay: This year’s Philly Music Fest highlighted the city’s best, breakthroughs and next ones up

This year’s festival packed venues for six days in the metro area while raising funds for music education.

Sheer Mag on stage

Sheer Mag played an hour-and-a-half closing set at Johnny Brenda's on Wednesday including material from their new album, "Playing Favorites." (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Multiple venues across the Philadelphia area were packed last week for sold-out shows during another successful Philly Music Fest. The nonprofit music festival benefits local musicians and music education for kids.

“Not every music scene has their strength as their bands. I would argue New York and Los Angeles’ strength is not their bands. Their strength is the industry,” said festival co-founder Greg Seltzer during Sheer Mag’s headlining show at Johnny Brenda’s in Fishtown. “When I look at our community, that’s the center, the hub and spokes.”

  • The Out-Sect on stage
    The Out-Sect brought a vintage rock and roll vibe to Johnny Brenda's on Wednesday when they opened for Sheer Mag. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Recording artist Nik Greeley echoed Seltzer’s sentiments, saying, “The bands speak for themselves.”

“The talent, it’s endless. And now I’m watching a whole new wave of the next generation … I’m like, ‘Whoa,’” Greeley said. “It’s just going to keep going. As someone who’s been part of this community for a long time, I love that. You want to see that continue for years and years.”

The city’s growth in talent was also exemplified by Amos Lee’s soulful headlining performance at World Cafe Live on Thursday.

  • Amos Lee performing on stage
    Amos Lee brought his soulful acoustic and electric stylings to World Cafe Live on Thursday as the headliner for Philly Music Fest. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Proceeds from the week went toward music education organizations throughout the region, including Rock to the Future. Seltzer said music education programs feed the next group of festival headliners.

“They’re currently in high school, but let him do their thing, find their way, and that kind of recycling of the profits … ensures that our strength is going to just keep exponentially multiplying,” Seltzer said.

  • Anna Shoemaker on stage
    After spending her early days interning and attending shows at World Cafe Live, Anna Shoemaker got to play to a packed room with a backing band on Thursday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Other notable artists included Waxahatchee, Slaughter Beach, Dog, Devon Gilfillian and Marshall Allen of the Sun Ra Arkestra.

Play On Philly, Musicopia and the Settlement Music School also benefited from the festival’s proceeds. In 2022, Philly Music Fest raised roughly $100,000 for music education efforts within Philadelphia.

