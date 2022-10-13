When discussing her band’s upcoming performance, she says she doesn’t know of any other festival like this that not only raises money for a good cause, but features so much Philly talent.

“You would be very hard pressed to find any pocket of the music industry where someone is not trying to like secure, you know, a bag for themselves,” Dabice said. “And using Philly Music Festival as an opportunity to really give back to ultimately will be like the next generation of Philadelphia musicians, I think is a really special and important mission.”

The band’s name was been the butt of jokes over the years, but that hasn’t stopped them from achieving success in the music industry including landing on best of lists in previous years and getting signed by Epitaph Records, who have released albums by bands including Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio, and Weezer.

“I think just like a little bit more open minded and humorous about the way that we can play with language and the way that we can reclaim words that have had these different historical context that are very often used to demean and insult people,” Dabice said. “Anything that’s attached in this kind of moralistic way to the feminine and then is used in as a way to insult, I think there’s a lot of power there to kind of reclaim and put into a different context.”