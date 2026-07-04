Philly POPS performs at Independence Park with Idina Menzel, even as heat wave forces cancellation of other July 4 events
The city’s free July Fourth concert on the Parkway is still on. Organizers say Saturday's star-studded show will happen rain or shine.
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Despite the brutal heat that forced many of Philadelphia’s Independence Day celebrations to be canceled Friday, the Philly Pops played on with a performance at Independence Mall with Idina Menzel.
Temperatures peaked in the triple digits earlier in the afternoon, less than 24 hours after record-breaking highs were reported across the region by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
Hundreds of attendees braved the Code Red Heat Health Emergency for some orchestral selections as part of the Wawa Welcome America event slate. Earlier that day, the Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade, which was anticipated to draw roughly 10,000 participants and had taken roughly two years to plan, was canceled.
On Thursday, the heat also forced the cancellation of the Salute to Service concert, which was supposed to feature Queen Latifah as a featured guest.
Other July Fourth celebrations are planned for Saturday throughout the region, including a FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match at Philadelphia Stadium and the One Philly: Unity Concert for America on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Heat-related illnesses, such as heatstroke and heat exhaustion, increase significantly during periods of high heat and humidity. So far in 2026, one person has died due to the heat in Philadelphia, according to the city’s Department of Public Health. Health officials recommend people to be in an air-conditioned space and staying hydrated.
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