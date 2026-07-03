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Visitors crowded near Independence National Historical Park, the Independence Visitor Center, President’s House site and Liberty Bell Center Friday despite the cancellation of the Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade hours earlier due to the heat.

Philadelphia is under an extreme heat warning from the National Weather Service, which has forecast dangerously hot heat index values, a measure of how the weather feels, as high as 115 degrees. A Heat Health Emergency and Code Red are also in effect.

“It just became too dangerous,” said Michael DelBene, president and CEO of Welcome America, the nonprofit that organized the parade. “We couldn’t guarantee our guests safety.”

DelBene said he was “devastated” and “heartbroken” to cancel the parade, which was expected to draw around 10,000 participants and took roughly two years to plan.