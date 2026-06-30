Philadelphia heat wave: City declares emergency ahead of triple-digit temps. Here’s what to know

How is SEPTA impacted?

SEPTA’s Regional Rail lines may experience delays of up to 20 minutes on Tuesday due to the excessive heat and signal issues, as operating speeds have been reduced for safety.

How are Fourth of July and World Cup festivities impacted?

The city’s Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade, scheduled for noon on Friday, will follow a shorter route than originally planned due to extreme heat.

The parade will now end at Broad and Chestnut streets, as opposed to the Ben Franklin Parkway.

FIFA’s Fan Festival in Lemon Hill is also shifting its hours due to the weather. Saturday’s watch party will end once the 1 p.m. match is wrapped up.

At the actual World Cup game, fans will be allowed to bring in one soft, plastic, 20-ounce factory-sealed disposable water bottle into the stadium, per FIFA.

Understanding extreme heat risks

Heat-related illnesses, such as heatstroke and heat exhaustion, increase significantly during periods of high heat and humidity.

Older adults, infants, people taking certain medications, people with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and asthma, people who are pregnant, people without access to air conditioning or shelter and people working outdoors face a higher risk of heat-related illnesses. Heat is also the top weather-related cause of death in the United States.

Here are heat-related symptoms to watch out for:

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Headache

Intense sweating

In severe cases, no sweating

High internal body temperature

Blurred vision

Fast pulse

Confusion

Nausea

Fainting

Seizures

Extreme heat can also cause kidney, heart and lung issues, particularly for people with pre-existing conditions like cardiovascular disease.

How to protect yourself and loved ones during extreme heat

The best way to beat the heat is to stay in an air-conditioned space, Philadelphia Department of Public Health spokesperson James Garrow told WHYY News previously.

Residents are also encouraged to keep blinds and curtains closed during the day, open windows to let in a breeze if it cools down at night, and take cold showers or baths to help stay cool.

If you’re looking to cool off in Philly, here’s where you can find pools and spraygrounds.

WHYY News Climate Desk reporter Sophia Schmidt has more on how to stay safe from extreme heat, including hydration reminders and indoor fan precautions.

How to help

During extreme heat, residents are encouraged to check in on elderly neighbors and relatives. If you see someone experiencing symptoms of heatstroke, like rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing or chest pain, call 911.

Residents, regardless of age, may call the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s free HeatLine (215-765-9040) during Heat Health Emergencies for health and safety tips or to speak with nurses about heat-related medical issues.

If you see someone who appears to be unhoused during a Code Red, you are urged to request a street outreach team by contacting the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.

Residents who see a pet outside during a Code Red are urged to contact Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) at 267-385-3800 and dial 1 to speak with the dispatcher. Residents may also file a report online with all of the available information.

Here’s how you can keep your pet(s) safe — and comfortable — in extreme heat.

Plus, learn what happens to the body in extreme temperatures and how heat becomes deadly.

WHYY News’ Sophia Schmidt contributed reporting.