Philadelphia heat wave: City declares emergency ahead of triple-digit temps. Here’s what to know
“This is not the kind of heat event we see every year,” the National Weather Service reported, adding it may be the hottest period the region has experienced since 2011.
Millions of Americans — including residents across the Delaware Valley — face dangerously hot temperatures ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
Triple-digit temperatures are anticipated in the Philadelphia region from Wednesday through Friday, along with even higher heat indices, or what temperatures feel like to the human body.
“This is not the kind of heat event we see every year,” the National Weather Service said in a weather briefing, “and could be the hottest period of weather the area has experienced since July 2011.”
The heat will be especially dangerous to the young, the elderly and other vulnerable populations, the NWS said.
Here’s what you need to know about the forecast, how the city is responding and more.
Jump to a section
- 🥵 Weather conditions: Latest forecast | Weather alerts | Code Red | Code Orange
- 🚇 Transit impact: SEPTA
- 🇺🇸 Fourth of July impact: Semiquincentennial parade | FIFA Fan Fest
- ⚠️ Safety info: Extreme heat risks | How to protect yourself | How to help
What’s the latest forecast?
Dangerously hot conditions, with heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees, are expected Wednesday through Saturday, per the National Weather Service.
A heat dome — when a massive area of high pressure and warm air “parks” itself over a region, trapping heat and humidity — is driving the heat wave.
Thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which could offer some relief.
How is SEPTA impacted?
SEPTA’s Regional Rail lines may experience delays of up to 20 minutes on Tuesday due to the excessive heat and signal issues, as operating speeds have been reduced for safety.
How are Fourth of July and World Cup festivities impacted?
The city’s Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade, scheduled for noon on Friday, will follow a shorter route than originally planned due to extreme heat.
The parade will now end at Broad and Chestnut streets, as opposed to the Ben Franklin Parkway.
FIFA’s Fan Festival in Lemon Hill is also shifting its hours due to the weather. Saturday’s watch party will end once the 1 p.m. match is wrapped up.
At the actual World Cup game, fans will be allowed to bring in one soft, plastic, 20-ounce factory-sealed disposable water bottle into the stadium, per FIFA.
Understanding extreme heat risks
Heat-related illnesses, such as heatstroke and heat exhaustion, increase significantly during periods of high heat and humidity.
Older adults, infants, people taking certain medications, people with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and asthma, people who are pregnant, people without access to air conditioning or shelter and people working outdoors face a higher risk of heat-related illnesses. Heat is also the top weather-related cause of death in the United States.
Here are heat-related symptoms to watch out for:
- Dizziness or lightheadedness
- Headache
- Intense sweating
- In severe cases, no sweating
- High internal body temperature
- Blurred vision
- Fast pulse
- Confusion
- Nausea
- Fainting
- Seizures
Extreme heat can also cause kidney, heart and lung issues, particularly for people with pre-existing conditions like cardiovascular disease.
How to protect yourself and loved ones during extreme heat
The best way to beat the heat is to stay in an air-conditioned space, Philadelphia Department of Public Health spokesperson James Garrow told WHYY News previously.
Residents are also encouraged to keep blinds and curtains closed during the day, open windows to let in a breeze if it cools down at night, and take cold showers or baths to help stay cool.
If you’re looking to cool off in Philly, here’s where you can find pools and spraygrounds.
WHYY News Climate Desk reporter Sophia Schmidt has more on how to stay safe from extreme heat, including hydration reminders and indoor fan precautions.
How to help
During extreme heat, residents are encouraged to check in on elderly neighbors and relatives. If you see someone experiencing symptoms of heatstroke, like rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing or chest pain, call 911.
Residents, regardless of age, may call the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s free HeatLine (215-765-9040) during Heat Health Emergencies for health and safety tips or to speak with nurses about heat-related medical issues.
If you see someone who appears to be unhoused during a Code Red, you are urged to request a street outreach team by contacting the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.
Residents who see a pet outside during a Code Red are urged to contact Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) at 267-385-3800 and dial 1 to speak with the dispatcher. Residents may also file a report online with all of the available information.
Here’s how you can keep your pet(s) safe — and comfortable — in extreme heat.
Plus, learn what happens to the body in extreme temperatures and how heat becomes deadly.
WHYY News’ Sophia Schmidt contributed reporting.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.