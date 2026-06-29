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As Philadelphia closes in on what could be its busiest weekend in history with a packed schedule of celebrations of America’s semiquincentennial and a Fourth of July World Cup match, meteorologists are warning of an extended period of extreme and dangerous heat for much of the week.

Temperatures exceeding 95 degrees are almost all but guaranteed from Wednesday through Friday in the Philadelphia area, according to Michael Silva, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

While the city has not officially issued a “Code Red” yet, the heat health emergency goes into effect when heat indices are forecast to exceed 95 degrees for three consecutive days.

Silva said a high-pressure system settling over the central United States is to blame for the temperatures, bringing hot and humid air into the region.

The high humidity will push heat indices, or “feels-like” temperatures, closer to 110 degrees, he said.