Feeling sick? Philly urges residents to watch for signs of heatstroke and exhaustion

With temperatures slated to hover close to 100 degrees for the next two days, and feel even hotter with high humidity, Philadelphia’s health department is advising residents to pay attention if they start to feel sick.

Spokesperson James Garrow said people who are overheated, from being indoors or outdoors, will start to feel fatigued, light-headed, or sick to their stomach.

If someone becomes severely overheated, they run the risk of having a heatstroke, a life-threatening condition with a variety of symptoms including a rapid heart beat, difficulty breathing and chest pain, said Garrow.

Seniors, young children, and people with pre-existing health conditions are at a higher risk for heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

“Anybody who’s feeling these symptoms, either in the heat or otherwise, really should be looking into getting immediate medical attention,” he said.

Philadelphia has declared a heat health emergency through 8 p.m. Friday.