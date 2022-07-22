It’s day four of the first eight-day stretch of expected extreme heat this summer that is affecting not only Philadelphia, but also the city’s suburbs.

With temperatures reaching above 95 degrees, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for southeastern Pennsylvania until 8 p.m. Thursday. Montgomery County issued a “Code Red” declaration through Thursday, and Bucks County’s excessive heat warning has been extended through Sunday evening.

The counties have opened cooling centers for seniors, unhoused people, and anyone else in need of respite.

According to Bucks County officials, this is the county’s first Excessive Heat declaration under a plan developed by county Emergency Services and the Health Department.

To find local cooling centers, residents can call 2-1-1, the United Way of Southeastern Pennsylvania call center. The line is open 24/7. Residents can also text their zip code to 898-211.

A list of extreme heat cooling centers can be found on the United Way website.

Some amenities at the cooling centers may be offered on location, including food and water. The line will also assist unhoused people to find more long-term shelter.

“We do a screening with them to determine the kind of services they may be eligible for,” said Cinda Watkins, senior director for United Way 211. “And we get them rooted in the county’s homeless information management systems to the proper programs that they’re eligible for.”

Watkins said 2-1-1 can also help connect residents who are struggling to pay electricity bills with the right resources that may be able to help, like the Emergency Rent and Utilities programs for Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Your Way Home in Montgomery County has also alerted its outreach teams to disperse water and information on cooling stations. According to Kayleigh Silver, administrator for Your Way Home, their housing resource centers are also told to use philanthropic funds to ensure Montco residents have fans and air conditioning units in their homes.