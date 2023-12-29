Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Deadly wildfires, devastating floods, and historic heatwaves; 2023 brought another year of extreme weather to the United States.

The Philadelphia region saw its own share of historic weather — from extreme rainfall to a dearth of snow.

“That is all pointing to the impacts of climate change,” said Lauren Casey, a meteorologist with the nonprofit research organization Climate Central.

One of Philly’s warmest years on record

2023 was Philadelphia’s second warmest year on record though December 26, with an average temperature of 58.8° Fahrenheit.

The warmest year since records began was 2012, which averaged 59.2° F through December 26. Seven out of Philly’s 10 warmest years on record have occurred since 2000.

Globally, 2023 has been the warmest year on record. The global average sea surface temperature hit a record high this year, too. Scientists have cited El Niño and human-caused climate change as two contributing factors.

“Typically with El Niño we do see warmer temperatures globally on average,” Casey said. “Then you also are factoring in climate change, and we’re continuing to see warmer and warmer years as we … contend with all of the carbon that we put into the atmosphere from the burning of fossil fuels.”