This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Government forecasters are predicting a “near normal” Atlantic hurricane season this year.

The season stretches June 1 to November 30.

“We are prepared to help communities through the upcoming hurricane season with reliable forecasts, warnings, and decision support services,” Richard Spinrad, who heads the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told reporters during a press briefing Thursday. “The question is, are you ready?”

The forecast comes after a historically long streak of abnormally active Atlantic hurricane seasons the past several years. Human-caused climate change enhances the intensity of hurricanes and their ability to dump punishing amounts of rain, but is not thought to increase the frequency of storms.

This year, El Niño is predicted to develop and will likely have a tempering effect on the number of named storms, bringing winds that can weaken or disrupt hurricane formation. Meanwhile, warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures will likely encourage hurricanes to form, NOAA officials said.

“It’s definitely kind of a rare set up for this year,” said Matthew Rosencrans of the NOAA Climate Prediction Center.

NOAA predicts 12 to 17 named storms this season, with five to nine of them hurricanes. Between one and four of these will likely be major hurricanes, according to the forecast.