Sea level rise has impacted the tidal Delaware River, causing it to rise more than a foot since 1900. On top of that, extreme rain in the region is becoming more common. Fort Mifflin, like Baltimore’s Fort McHenry, Fort Delaware on Pea Patch Island in the middle of the Delaware River, and even colonial Jamestown, is at risk of being swamped by the tides.

An early winter storm breaches the sea wall and tears off a roof

In January, an intense rain storm, high tide, and extreme winds pushed water over the sea wall surrounding Fort Mifflin. The river reached its highest level yet since records began in the late 1980s.

The wind peeled part of a reproduction metal roof off Fort Mifflin’s officers’ quarters. The grassy area inside the fort flooded — along with a renovated historic hospital building on the grounds.

“The problem was in our back room, which is storage,” Beatty said. “Including fabric storage, cast iron, storage of historic clothing — reproduction for our staff to wear. A lot of things [had] to be sent out to be cleaned.”

Beatty’s nonprofit, which stewards the city-owned site, raised several thousand dollars in donations after the storm. She expects the cost to permanently repair the roof to be over $100,000 — something the nonprofit will need to apply for new grants to cover.

Back when the fort was built, the area was called “mud island,” so it’s no stranger to water.

But since then, high tide or sunny-day flooding, where infrastructure floods even when there is no rain, has also gotten more frequent — and is projected to occur along the Delaware River in Philadelphia several dozen days per year by 2050.

Beatty worries that over time, the wet ground will compromise the foundations of the old buildings.

“The high watermark’s 1933 — that hasn’t happened since then. But what is happening is more frequent but less catastrophic things,” Beatty said. “It’s like being pecked to death by a chicken. It happens in little bits over and over and over again.”

As early as 2070, sea level rise could cause the river to inundate the fort permanently under a high sea level rise scenario, according to projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Not to be overly dramatic, but I think the water situation is the single greatest threat to the existence of Fort Mifflin and any historic site that sits in a complex location like this,” Beatty said.

Historic preservation advocates recognize that climate-linked disasters are a growing threat to historic sites across the country.

“This is an issue that is increasingly apparent,” said Jim Lindberg, senior policy director with the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The organization publishes a list each year of the most endangered historic places.

Lindberg said Fort Mifflin is a good example of the situation that many historic military structures along coasts and waterways now face.

“While they often have survived remarkably through the decades and centuries, I think now they’re facing even greater challenges,” Lindberg said. “It’s not easy to protect these places because they are in some cases literally with their feet in the water.”