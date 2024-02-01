This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Three years ago, the city of Philadelphia committed to zeroing out its emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gasses by 2050.

As the new mayor and City Council lay out their priorities, some members of Council want to speed up the city’s climate actions.

“We’ve seen a series of different things happen as it relates to our weather here in the city of Philadelphia — going from snow to 60 degrees, looking at some of the flooding issues,” At-large City Councilmember and Majority Whip Isaiah Thomas said in an interview Wednesday. “The goal is to assess what the city has said we would do and to look at if we’re making progress.”

Thomas, along with At-large Councilmember Rue Landau, plans to introduce a resolution Thursday that would authorize the Legislative Oversight Committee he chairs to hold a hearing on the city’s progress toward its 2050 carbon neutrality goal and new ways to accelerate cuts to its greenhouse gas emissions.