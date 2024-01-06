In 2021, the city released a plan to replace the more than 5,000 vehicles it owns with electric vehicles or ones that run on lower-emissions fuels.

The city’s strategy is to replace its vehicles with cleaner versions gradually, as they retire — rather than all at once. The city plans to stop buying new fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2030.

As a candidate, new Mayor Cherelle Parker backed the city’s commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, established under former mayor Jim Kenney. Carbon emissions from transportation in Philly have grown in recent years, making up over a quarter of overall emissions in the city.

The city government’s fleet makes up less than 1% of Philly’s overall emissions, but more than 15% of municipal emissions — a growing share as emissions from city buildings decrease as a result of a cleaner grid and energy efficiency upgrades. McGraw sees this as a further incentive to electrify the city’s fleet.

“We’re definitely seeing a reduction [in the city’s carbon footprint] already and we’ll continue to see reduction as it moves forward,” he said.

Electrifying the city’s fleet is not just good for the climate. Eliminating tailpipe emissions, particularly for diesel-powered trucks, reduces unhealthy air pollution in neighborhoods that can lead to respiratory issues like asthma.

“It’s a good public example — you’re showing your residents how you can move to a cleaner fleet,” said Sean Greene, who heads the Office of Freight and Clean Transportation at the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission. “You can save money on fueling and maintenance, as well as reducing not only … the carbon dioxide that contributes to climate change, but also those emissions that hurt people’s health.”

So far, most of the battery electric vehicles the city has bought have been in the Department of Licenses and Inspection and are smaller vehicles like sedans, SUVs, and vans.

But the bigger vehicles are harder to electrify, McGraw said. For example, the city’s trash trucks double as snow plows, and need to be ready to run 24 hours a day in a snow emergency — a potential problem without fast chargers. Batteries would also add weight to already heavy fire trucks.

“We’re still waiting for the technology to shift, … but we’re watching other cities as they’re prototyping different things,” McGraw said.