Philly’s carbon emissions are dropping — but the city has a long way to go

Planet-warming pollution is going down in Philadelphia. A new report shows citywide emissions have dropped 20% since 2006 — significant progress, but still a long way from net-zero, where the city has promised to be by the year 2050.

“We’re certainly on track,” said Christine Knapp, director of the city’s Office of Sustainability. “We’re a fifth of the way there, but we have less than 30 years to get there.”

The city-wide greenhouse gas emissions inventory released last week compares emissions from 2019, the most recent pre-pandemic data, to a baseline in 2006. It includes pollution from fossil fuels burned in the city, as well as emissions created to produce the electricity Philadelphians use.

The city has committed to zeroing out its emissions by 2050, something experts say the world needs to do in order to avoid some of the worst impacts of climate change. But average worldwide emissions in the past decade have been the highest in human history, putting us on track to overshoot 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming — beyond which the world will see increasingly disastrous floods, storms and heat waves affecting millions of people.

Experts say the next few years are critical for reducing global emissions. Philly’s latest inventory suggests the city met its interim goal of a 10% reduction from 2006 levels by 2020, and is on its way to meeting its next goal of 25% reduction by 2025.

But much of the city’s progress seems to be the result of broader trends, rather than city policy, as the regional electricity grid shifts away from coal and toward cheaper, less carbon-intensive natural gas.

To push emissions down to net-zero, the new report says the city will need to expand existing sustainability programs and implement new ones.

“We’re going to have to go faster and do more,” Knapp said.