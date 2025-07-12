From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At 18 years old, most young people are just beginning to explore their independence, juggling first jobs, college classes or learning how to pay rent with family support acting as a safety net below them.

But for young people aging out of the foster care system, turning 18 can feel like falling off a cliff.

One day they’re in state care. The next, they’re on their own. No parents to call, no home to go back to and often no stable place to sleep. Many are left facing homelessness, uncertainty and a world that expects them to survive adulthood without the tools to do so.

“At this stage, there are generally anywhere from 60 to about 100 or so youth who are aging out of the foster care system in Delaware every year,” said Stacy Shamburger, director of the Lifelines program at West End Neighborhood House. “Most of those youth are aging out into what’s considered homelessness. So whether that is literal homelessness or chronic homelessness, we work towards stabilizing those youth.”

In Southern Delaware’s Sussex County, that kind of support simply didn’t exist.

That changed last month.

A yearslong goal becomes a reality

One June 9, West End Neighborhood House opened the doors to a newly renovated 10-bedroom, 10-bath supportive housing home straddling in the line between Greenwood and Harrington – the first of its kind in Sussex County. Surrounded by 10 acres of farmland, the home offers privacy, peace and, most importantly, permanence.

“Our goal would be to just continue doing what we’re doing and providing safe, affordable, accessible housing for, not only youth that are aging out of foster care, but unaccompanied youth also,” she said.

The new facility was years in the making. West End, which already offers 43 supportive housing beds in New Castle County, has long wanted to bring its services south.

“Sussex County, as many of us know, has not always been at the top of the list in regards to showing favor for resources,” Schamburger said. “We wanted to make sure that our youth who currently live downstate are able to remain downstate. Not only does that help them stay connected to the potential family that they have, it also allows them to stay connected to the current resources that they utilize and to stay in a familiar location and hopefully maintain friendships that they’ve already built.”