Britney Deza was 16 years old when her mother passed away and she entered foster care. After aging out of the system, the Union County resident was working full-time while going to school, and she wanted to take a real estate training course but couldn’t afford the $200 enrollment fee. Her school counselor submitted an “ask” to an organization called One Simple Wish to cover the cost, and the wish was granted.

“That meant a lot because I felt like, without them it would have been a hundred times harder to save up that money,” Deza said.

One Simple Wish is a nonprofit that grants wishes for children and families impacted by foster care.

Danielle Gletow founded the organization in 2008 after becoming a foster parent. She said she began to understand what children in the system were missing out on — just being a regular kid.

“Because there were so many moves, people making decisions for them and lack of permanency, it’s difficult for them to have the same type of access to joy as other children,” Gletow said.

She became committed to raising awareness about what foster kids go through, and providing opportunities for everyone to help, even if they were not going to become foster parents themselves.

“One Simple Wish is a place where children can be free to share their wishes, dreams and wants,” she said. “And we can bring in a community of caring, kind-hearted people that want to make those things come true.”

Gletow said she is motivated to help others because she had a difficult childhood and has struggled with anxiety and depression. “Knowing that you’re being seen and heard and that you’ve got love around you I think is one of the more valuable things and it’s just all I want for everybody.”

Christine Beyer is the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Children and Families.

She said when children are in foster care, the goal is reunification with their biological families. In situations where that is not possible, kids may start to question why they can’t go home or find permanency with another family.

“Having adults, not just your foster parents or workers within a child welfare system to validate young people is important,” she said. “I appreciate that One Simple Wish continues to grow and look for partnership opportunities to really help young people in ways where the child welfare agency is not able to.”