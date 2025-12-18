When to report neglect and when to seek help for a family

The state is working on how to better differentiate between poverty and neglect and is working with partner agencies on how to respond to situations appropriately.

“Poverty is lack of material needs, not necessarily willful withholding of them,” said Jason Butkowski, communications director for the state Department of Children and Families.

McCutcheon said if people can set aside their own biases and “really question — what is it that I am concerned about for this child and for this family — we can see a different experience for those families and dramatically change the number of calls.”

Training, education and guidance on decision making could make a difference in “not just those number of reports, but also those number of families and families of color who are involved in child welfare and never have to move into an involvement with the system,” she said.

The New Jersey Task Force on Child Abuse and Neglect has been leading an effort to provide that education and guidance around mandated reporting through its Subcommittee on Race, Poverty and Neglect. The state has also released a tool called a “decision tree,” which helps people who have a concern about potential child abuse and neglect.

“That decision-making tool walks through a series of questions that will help better discern not just what could be poverty or neglect but when there’s a safety issue or a concern about a child that does meet the level of a call to the hotline,” McCutcheon said.

State officials are also working on the issue, while staying within the guidelines of the federal government.

“The fact that there are rules around how you can use federal funds is not new,” DCF’s Butkowski said. “Anytime a new administration comes in, they’re going to have their own priorities and their own perspectives.”

New Jersey receives about $800 million from the federal government for child welfare, according to Butkowski. With the Trump administration using all the leverage it has to undo diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the public and private sector, state officials have become more focused on community-based solutions that can be applied to the broader population.

“If everyone can benefit from it, then we’re more likely to be able to move forward with it,” he said. “But if it’s something that is tailored to a specific population, a specific audience, then it becomes a little more challenging.”