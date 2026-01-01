The need for care

Filippo’s experience is not always the case for her counterparts.

In 2024, there were 2,805 children in foster care in New Jersey. Of those children, the permanent resolution for over half was reunification with their parent or guardian, and 31% were adopted by their current foster parents.

The main goal of foster care in many cases is to safely reunite children with their families. But especially in situations where home life is not stable or there is addiction involved, children can get adopted by their foster parents, as well.

Although she knew from the beginning that she and Jasmine were a match, Filippo said there is still a process to formally adopt following the foster placement.

“You have to live together for at least six months when you’re adopting to make sure that you’re compatible,” she said.

As Filippo has fostered other children, she said she feels she made a difference in each of their lives. However, there were definitely challenges.

“With fostering, there’s a lot of situations with a lot of instability, and these kids are being placed in your home and they’re feeling insecure and unstable,” she said. “You’re a stranger, but then once they know that you’re loving and caring and you just want the best for them, then they break down that wall.”

Data shows that many foster children experience trauma or troubling home situations before entering the system. According to the American Society for the Positive Care of Children, 61% of children in foster care are removed from their original home due to neglect, while 34% of children are removed due to parental drug abuse.

Filippo said she realized she had made a difference for children, particularly for those who came from tough home backgrounds. She was surprised by the response when she prepared dinner for a pair of sisters on a short-term foster placement.

“When I prepared it, because it was like a last-minute thing, they’re like, ‘This is the best dinner ever,’” she said. “And it was chicken nuggets and mac-and-cheese.”

Because there is often neglect and abuse, she said, children can face — and present — unique challenges.

“The thing with fostering is that you always have issues that come into play, like these girls that I fostered hadn’t been to the dentist in four years,” she said. “Three root canals and extraction, and deep cleaning needs to be done. And there were kids who had seizures, so you have to go to a neurologist. The things that you think as a regular parent are innate that you just do for your kids, these kids come from the situation where it’s not being done.”

Filippo said these challenges leave a “tremendous need” for caring foster parents.

“We need people to welcome these kids,” she said. “The kids are great. They have just come from trauma, so you have to be willing to understand it’s not their fault that they’re being taken out of the house. They are a victim, in that case. So if you can, you can make a difference by offering meals, security, safety and consistency.”

According to 2023 data, the Child Welfare Outcomes Report to Congress shows that while the foster care entry rate has slightly decreased since 2019 to just under 1%, this isn’t a sole measure of progress being made in the foster care system.

There are many factors that can measure how well the foster care system works — including how fast children reunify with their families, if at all, if children move frequently between homes and how safe children are in their respective homes. And, these can be subjective.