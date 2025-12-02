From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Every year, hundreds of children in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania enter the foster care system. State agency officials say they are always looking for families to foster these children. Depending on where you live, the rules and requirements of foster care agencies vary by state, but every agency shares a common mission: to protect children and find safe and supportive placements for them.

Foster care requirements

Foster parents in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania can come from different cultures, races and religions, with different beliefs and ideologies. They can be single, married, in a domestic partnership, straight or gay, but they all need to demonstrate the ability to provide care, nurturing and supervision for a child in a safe, emotionally stable environment.

In New Jersey, foster parents, now referred to as resource parents, must be at least 18 years old. In Delaware and Pennsylvania, foster parents must be at least 21 years old. Prospective foster parents in all three states must undergo a criminal background check.

There is no upper age limit in Jersey, Pennsylvania or Delaware, as long as the foster parent is in “reasonably good health.”

Foster parents in all three states must have a basic level of financial security, and whether the prospective foster parent owns a house or lives in a rental property, all three states require a home approval process.

What kind of training do you need to foster a child?

Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania require prospective foster parents to undergo training. Pennsylvania requires a minimum of six hours of training annually, covering topics including understanding the needs of children in foster care, child development and safety, managing challenging behaviors and the importance of teamwork.

In New Jersey, individuals who want to foster must complete 27 hours of training on child development, attachment, behavioral issues and teamwork with the child’s family.

Delaware officials require 27 hours of pre-service training covering multiple topics, including the role of the foster parent, child safety and development, positive behavior management, home health and the importance of teamwork.