New Jersey’s adoption numbers are down. Here’s why

Over the past several years, the number of adoptions in New Jersey has been slowly trending downward. There were 514 children adopted in 2021, compared with 385 in 2024, said Brandi Harding, the Department of Children and Families deputy director of the Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

The department’s assistant commissioner, Laura Jamet, said the number has been dropping because reuniting children with their birth families is considered the best option, whenever possible.

“Our belief is that children really need to remain with their families if it’s something we can do safely,” she said.

According to the National Institutes of Health, family reunification is considered the best solution for the well-being of children if dysfunctional family patterns can be rectified through intervention.

When the New Jersey DCF was created in 2006, an extensive network of health services was developed to protect at-risk children.

Those efforts were enhanced in 2018, when the federal government enacted the Family First Prevention Services Act, which offered child welfare departments in states across the nation the opportunity for federal cost-sharing in prevention services.