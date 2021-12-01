Want more trees in your Philly neighborhood? Here is your chance to tell City Hall

The plan that aims to nearly eliminate the difference in temperature between the hottest Philadelphia neighborhoods and the citywide average on a sweltering summer day is almost done. But there’s still time for Philadelphians to weigh in on how the city gets there.

The Philly Tree Plan aims to reduce the canopy disparities between Philly neighborhoods that contribute to temperature gaps of up to 22 degrees Fahrenheit. Trees not only help keep neighborhoods cool, they store planet-warming carbon and have been associated with better health outcomes for nearby residents, including reducing respiratory symptoms.

“Heat feels more abusive whenever you don’t have adequate shade,” said Kiasha Huling, director of the University City-based environmental organization UC Green.

Recently, the city’s tree cover has gone in the wrong direction. The city lost 6% of its canopy between 2008 and 2018, largely in residential areas.

As of 2018, 20% of the city was covered by trees. City officials want to increase that to 30% within 30 years, and the draft Philly Tree Plan sets more specific goals, including prioritizing areas with higher levels of poverty, poorer air quality, poorer mental, and respiratory health, and more exposure to heat.

The plan will guide city activities over the next ten years, but its benefits could be felt much further into the future — since it can take 30 years for a new tree to grow to its full canopy size, according to city staff drafting the plan.

The plan, several years in the making, comes from months of intense public engagement and input from thousands of residents. City officials published draft recommendations in early November and are accepting public comment until midnight Wednesday, through an online survey. Philadelphians can say whether they support or oppose specific draft recommendations.

Making it easier to take care of your tree

The huge differences in tree coverage between Philly neighborhoods — like a tree canopy of just 3% in parts of South Philly compared to over 80% near Wissahickon or Pennypack parks — closely correlate with neighborhood income, a 2019 PlanPhilly analysis found. At the time, the poorest half of city residents lived in census tracts that accounted for just one third of all city street trees. Poorer residents also have less access to air conditioning and other ways of avoiding the potential deadly summer heat.

The city’s TreePhilly program, which gives out about 2,000 free yard trees per year to those that request them, but won’t plant without a property owner’s permission, has not helped close the disparities in tree coverage. Wealthier property owners tend to participate more often. A historic lack of engagement with low-income communities means many residents don’t know about the program.

“Previously, I think the notion was that places that don’t have trees have people who don’t want trees, and that’s not the case,” said Huling. “Through outreach and through engagement, folks do want trees.”

But trees can be a liability or financial burden, Huling said, because property owners are currently responsible for non-emergency maintenance of street trees and the cost of any sidewalk repairs. This contributes to the canopy gap between wealthy and less affluent areas, Huling said, as those with more resources and political capital can demand tree-related resources from the city and can afford to hire a private tree service to prune trees or remove old stumps.

“The squeaky wheel gets the oil,” Huling said.

But the Tree Plan aims to change this, by reducing the burden that street trees place on residents.

In the short term, the draft plan recommends cost sharing programs between the city and property owners for tree-related maintenance and repairs. In the long term, the city would take full responsibility for sidewalks in the public right of way — a significant new investment. The draft plan also recommends increasing the city’s urban forestry staff so they can proactively inspect and maintain all street and park trees on a regular schedule. It suggests a city call center for questions, concerns and requests about trees.

Some cities do not require approval from the property owner when planting a street tree. The City of Philadelphia can legally plant trees in the right of way without property owner approval, but planting trees without explicit approval creates confusion and distrust between residents and the city, said Maita Soukup, a spokesperson for the Department of Parks & Recreation.

City officials had said at the start of the planning process that the Tree Plan could recommend getting rid of the rule that a property owner must sign off on a tree planting in Philly — but the draft plan does not recommend this.

“We’re trying to focus more on making it easier for people to participate in the tree planting programs with support through many other types of programs,” said Erica Smith Fichman, community forestry manager at Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, which spearheaded the plan.

Huling, who organizes tree plantings and shares tree care information with residents as a Tree Tender through the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, said Philly’s owner approval requirement is a “barrier” to increasing canopy cover in the city, in part because it makes it hard for renters to request trees. She said it “would have been nice” if the plan suggested an alternate system, but city officials didn’t go that route.