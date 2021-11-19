Let the tree planting begin again: PHS is putting another 1,350 in the ground

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is once again planting trees across the Philadelphia region, with the goals of developing much-needed tree canopy; promoting healthy, green communities; and building social connections. PHS, perhaps best known as producer of the annual Philadelphia Flower Show, will plant more than 1,350 trees with the help of its 80 Tree Tender groups, community organizations, and neighborhood volunteers.

“And they’ll all be planted between … Wednesday the 17th and the last one, I think, is going to go in the ground on Monday, which is the 22nd. So it’s basically five or six days of tree planting to get all these trees in the ground,” Tim Ifill, director of trees for PHS, told WHYY News.

Adding trees makes a positive impact in neighborhoods. Studies have linked increased tree canopy — the area shaded by trees — to lower rates of violence and better health outcomes, including reduction in heat-related illness. According to a U.S. Forest Service report, Assessment of Philadelphia’s 2025 Tree Canopy Cover Goals, “researchers estimate that achieving 30% tree canopy would prevent 400 premature deaths per year in Philadelphia. With this statistic in mind, the Greater Philadelphia region still needs more trees.”

Ifill said the trees PHS is planting are between 10 and 15 feet tall.

“You know, significantly sized trees, and a good chunk of them, probably the majority, are going to get planted as street trees. So they’ll make a difference right away. They’ll be good size and really noticeable and, you know, big enough to make an impact,” Ifill said. “Of course the real long-term impact happens over the course of decades as the trees reach their mature size. And again, that will vary depending on the species. Some of them will take many decades to reach full maturity, for a species like an oak, for instance, but they’ll make an impact right away.”

Why trees? As opposed to, say, shrubs that are easier to transport and plant?

“A street with a significant number of street trees or trees around it will be 4 to 10 degrees cooler than a street that doesn’t have trees planted. So that’s a real difference that only trees make because they can kind of spread those canopies. And between the shade and transpiration of water through the leaves will create a cooler microclimate where they’re planted,” he said.